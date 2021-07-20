LHC gives Punjab govt time to implement SC verdict on LGS restoration

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday gave the Punjab government some time to implement the Supreme Court’s judgement on restoration of local governments in the province.

Justice Ayesha A Malik adjourned the hearing until July 28. The petition was filed by Lahore former Lord Mayor Col (retd) Mubashir Javed and others.

A state counsel informed the court that the provincial government was setting up district committees to look after local government affairs and sought time to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court verdict.

The petitioners stated before the court (LHC) that the provincial government was not restoring the local governments, despite the Supreme Court’s directives.

They said the government failed to implement the Supreme Court’s decision, due to which a contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against the Punjab government.

On March 25, a bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, through a short order, termed Section 3 of the Punjab Local Bodies Act in contravention of the Constitution and ordered the restoration of local governments in Punjab province.

The top court declared the government’s decision to dissolve the local governments unconstitutional. The Supreme Court issued its detailed judgment on July 5.

At the previous hearing, the LHC had rejected a written reply submitted by the Punjab government in response to its notice in the case and directed the chief secretary and the local government secretary to appear before it.