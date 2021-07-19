Carreno, Ruud climb ATP Rankings after victories

PARIS: Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and Norway’s Casper Ruud, winners in Hamburg and Bastad respectively at the weekend, both climbed two places in the ATP rankings published on Monday. Former world number 10 Carreno Busta, who beat Filip Krajinovic to clinch his first ATP 500 title, climbs to 11th. Casper Ruud, winner of the ATP 250 in Bastad after crushing the Argentinian Federico Coria, moves up to 14th, the best ranking of his career. The top 10 remains unchanged, still dominated by Novak Djokovic.

ATP Rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 pts, 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,370, 3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,270, 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8,030, 5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,340, 6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7,340, 7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6,005, 8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5,488, 9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,215, 10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3,625, 11. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 3,260 (+2), 12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,163 (-1), 13. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3,060 (-1), 14. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2,840 (+2), 15. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2,738, 16. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,720 (-2), 17. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2,690, 18. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,603 (+1) , 19. Christian Garin (CHI) 2,520 (-1) and 20. David Goffin (BEL) 2,500.