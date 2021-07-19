Nawaz sacrificed his govt for the sake of people’s rule, says Maryam Nawaz

Addressing a public gathering in Kahuta, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that despite the fact that former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was sitting in London, his party was still winning by-elections one after another throughout the country due to his influence.

The PML-N’s leader speech took place in Forward Kahuta in connection with a campaign for elections to the state assembly to be held on July 25 where she stated that her father, Nawaz Sharif sacrificed even his government for people’s rule in the country.

She urged the people not to sit at their homes on July 25, but to come out in large numbers and head straight to the polling stations to vote for the PML-N candidates.

“You have to demonstrate the same spirit on the elections day which you have demonstrated today. You have to vote for the party candidates so that the slogan of ‘Vote ko Izzat dau’ could be translated into a reality,” she asserted.

The PML-N Vice president said to all those present on the occasion not only to cast votes but to also keep an eye on suspicious elements to make sure nobody stole from the party its mandate.

She claimed that Nawaz had already won elections in the AJK. “And if you ever tried to steal elections from us, you will not be spared,” Maryam said while addressing the elements she deems responsible for bringing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) into power.