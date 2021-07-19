Hockey, ball from Samiullah’s statue goes missing

Hockey and ball stolen from the statue of former Olympian Sami Ullah in Bahawalpur.

A statue of Samiullah Khan, known in the hockey world as the ‘Flying Horse’ for his lightning speed, was erected a month ago in the Model Town area of ​​his hometown of Bahawalpur.

The city of Nawabs, Palaces, forts Bahawalpur, is also known as the home of hockey in Pakistan, from where Matiullah Khan, Hidayatullah Khan, Samiullah Khan and current Pakistan hockey player Umar Bhutta were born for Pakistan hockey in the past.

Famous Pakistani hockey player Samiullah was born on September 6, 1951, in Bahawalpur. Samiullah has represented Pakistan in many international hockey tournaments from the 1976 Montreal Olympics to 1982.

The Pakistani government awarded Samiullah the Presidential Medal for Excellence.

Police have filed a case in the Pakistani city of Bahawalpur against the theft of hockey and ball from the statue of famous hockey player Samiullah Khan.

In the registered case, the plaintiff Muhammad Salman has taken a stand that he used to see the statue erected on Samiullah Chowk passing by daily but five days ago he saw hockey and hair missing from the statue and on social media the statue of an unknown person. It was very sad to see this bad act and doing the same thing, so a case should be registered and action should be taken against the accused.

Former hockey Olympian Samiullah Khan while talking to local media said that it is an honour for hockey to erect a statue but stealing hockey and ball is a sad act. “No one is going to benefit from the things that have been stolen, but there is someone’s mischief that needs to be investigated.”

Secretary Hockey Association Bahawalpur Babar Nisar said that such an act has not only hurt the hearts of the youth connected with the world of sports but also a vicious attempt has been made to tarnish the name of Bahawalpur including hockey.

It was designed and built by Tanveer, an employee of the Cantonment Board. Tanveer says the sculpture took a month to make. The fibre was used to make it and the bottom platform was made of iron. The number 11 of Samiullah’s shirt was also inscribed on the statue.

According to a statement issued by DPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal, the police have started the investigation by taking information from CCTV cameras and surroundings.

According to the DPO, this is a reprehensible issue and is being thoroughly investigated while efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

The DPO says that Samiullah Khan is a hero of Pakistan. We will not allow anyone to insult those who have made Pakistan famous and the desecration of their monuments will not be tolerated.

“However, it is too early to say whether there was any mischief, political opposition, or any kind of religious hatred behind such an act.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Ehsan Ali Jamali said that hockey and ball have been re-installed along with the statue of hockey legend Samiullah. “The statue has been erected on a high place and railings are being installed along with it to prevent similar incidents in the future,” he said.