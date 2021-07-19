Shehzad Roy reveals details about his first feature film

Shehzad Roy has given numerous hit musical singles to Pakistan music industry including Teri Surat, Haar Gai, Tera Mukhra Haseen and Khudi Ka Sir e Nihan.

Recently, Shehzad Roy has been spotted at a show where he has spilled the beans on his acting debut as a film actor.

Talking about his upcoming film he revealed that he’s working on a remake of famous sitcom Alif Noon. Comedian and brilliant actor Faisal Qureshi will also be seen in the film as per the previous details.

He said that the shooting of the film will begin in September and it will be released next year.