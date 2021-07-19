Sindh govt launches ‘Library in Each Union Council’ project

The Sindh government has launched ‘Library in Each Union Council’ project under the Local Government Department and in this regard Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated first library at UC Bilal Town, Orangi Town on Sunday.

PPP MPA Liaqat Askani, PPP General Secretary West Ahmed Ali Jan, Secretary Local Government Board Zameer Abbasi, Regional Director Local Government Zakir Hussain Radhan and a large number of local residents were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that “Public Library in each UC” was an initiative of the Local Government Department to provide avenues and facilities to youth of Sindh to become readers.

Each UC shall establish one library within a month time, he said, adding that the facility would be fully equipped to meet the highest standards required, such as availability of a wide range of books on various disciplines to attract a vast readership.

The minister said that the libraries of the KMC, DMCs, and other local bodies were also being upgraded and added that at least one library would be established in 1,526 Union Councils across the province. He said that Pakistan People’s Party has lawmakers from the West district, but the government still started a library programme in Union Council 28, Bilal Town.

He said that the PPP believed in serving the people without discrimination. He said that development schemes worth billions of rupees have been earmarked in the current year budget for District West, while crores of rupees have also been allocated in the budget of KMC for the said district.

He said that the infrastructure of the district was being improved while the water problem in the district would be resolved soon. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had warned him to solve the problems of sewerage and water in the district. Nasir Hussain Shah said that jobs would be given to the youth of the district on merit at the union council level.

Replying to a question, he said that PPP was not afraid of any alliance. “These people have been tested, it is not a new phenomenon for us to face,” he said, adding: “Politically, they have been fighting elections against PPP, they were in an alliance in recent by-elections of Badin, and defeated by PPP.”

He claimed that PPP would achieve more success in the upcoming local body elections. In reply to another question, he said that MQM leader Khwaja Izhar used hate speech in his recent press conference. He further said that the PPP does not do “politics of hatred”. Urdu speakers are as important to us as Sindhi and Balochi speaking people, he added.

On the situation in Afghanistan, he said that the situation in Afghanistan is alarming as Karachi is likely to see a “massive influx of Afghan refugees once again”. He asked MQM, Pak Sarzameen Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami to come together on this important issue.

ORANGI NULLAH CLEANLINESS DRIVE:

Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday visited Orangi Nullah and reviewed the cleanliness arrangements. PPP district west general secretary Ali Ahmed Jan and others were also present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner briefed the minister regarding the cleanliness arrangements.

Nasir Shah directed that the choking points of the drains should be monitored and the flow of rainwater from the drains should be ensured. He said that the first spell of rains had passed without any unpleasant situation and added that the staff should be kept on alert during the upcoming spell of rains.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh Government had started cleaning the drains from May 20 and utilised all possible resources. He further said that the Sindh government was in the process of cleaning 41 drains of the KMC and more than 500 drains of DMCs.