Teaser of ‘Rafta Rafta’ starring Atif Aslam with Sajal Aly released



The teaser of the upcoming music video Rafta Rafta, starring Sajal Aly and Atif Aslam was released on Friday in the evening.

Taking it to the Instagram, Sajal shared the teaser of the music video, featuring herself and Atif Aslam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly)



The teaser of Rafta Rafta has won hearts of million of fans all across the globe.

Under the direction of Hassam Baloch, the video is produced by Tarun Chaudhary and Omer Ahmad.

Moreover, the complete music video is expected to be released by July 21, 2021.