Zara Shahjahan responds to criticism on her recent photoshoot

Pakistan’s top fashion designer, Zara Shahjahan has responded to the criticism on her recent photoshoot.

According to the details, Zara took it to Instagram, and clapped back at all those trolls who compared the attires worn by her models as of maids’.

“Let’s talk about these pictures,” began Zara. “So I had a shoot in Turkey. My team left a day earlier and the day I and the model had to leave, Turkey announced 15 days of quarantine. We were left with no choice but to hire models from there,” she said.

“I tried to find girls who look south Asian and finally found these two very stunning Mexican models who flew from LA for the campaign. We were very happy, the campaign look really beautiful and we launched, but what happened after is quite disturbing,” she added.

“These pictures started getting a lot of hate. “They look like maids” is one comment which disturbed me the most. Are we these people? Why do we want the models to be white and sultry?” she asked.

Zara said, “Thank god for my loyal customers who know my brand and the collection was sold out but I don’t seem to get the irritation of a lot of women to these two pictures.”

Zara’s honest conduct won hearts of millions of her fans and friends on Instagram.

“They are stunning girls and everyone needs to get a grip! Always love your campaigns!” said an Instagram User.

“What people see is reflective of what’s inside them… it is not at all a reflection on these beautiful girls,” stated another.