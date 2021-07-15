Nation experiences surge in influx of COVID-19 hospitalization cases: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, on Thursday, said that the country experiences surge in influx of COVID-19 hospitalization cases.

Taking it to Twitter, he said, “Rapid build up starting to take place in COVID patients hospital inflow, as well as patients in critical care. This Indian variant has caused devastation in countries in the region. Please follow sop’s and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do not risk your own & others lives.”

Rapid build up starting to take place in covid patients hospital inflow, as well as patients in critical care. This indian variant has caused devastation in countries in the region. Please follow sop’s and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do not risk your own & others lives. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 15, 2021



Chairman of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar, urged people to strictly abide by COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Do not risk your own and others lives”, he said.