Ayeza Khan pays tribute to Madhuri Dixit



Famous Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, on Wednesday, paid a tribute to Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit while expressing her desire to meet Madhuri one day.

Taking it to Instagram, Ayeza Khan posted a Madhuri-inspired photo in which she was dressed up like Dixit’s 1988 film Tezaab look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

In order to pay tribute to the Bollywood actress, The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress also shared a nostalgic photo of Madhuri with the lyrics of the iconic song from Tezaab.

Ayeza Khan said, “Eik Do Teeeeeen…”Or “Dev Babuu!” This is exactly what comes to my mind every time I hear the name Madhuri Dixit.”

“When you look at her, you feel that Dil To Pagal Hay. Oh what an exciting time that was. We have been blessed to see and dance along to Madhuri Dixit. What a phenomenal dancer and what an amazing actor, who could shake your heart with just a tear in her eyes.”

Ayeza Khan added, “It was a dream to be able to dress up as her. I wish I could meet her and let her know, how beautiful she is, and how she had been such a huge inspiration for me throughout my career and how she would rejuvenate my love for the screen every time I watched one of her movies! This one is for you my love @madhuridixitnene #19yearsofdevdas.”