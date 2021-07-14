Janhvi Kapoor to star in Malayalam movie ‘Helen’

Janhvi Kapoor has made up her mind to star in the remake of the Malayalam movie called Helen.

According to the sources, the actress had signed the project last year, while the shooting dates of the movie have been scheduled now.

As per details, The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress will begin shooting for Helen during August.

The shooting of the movie has begin at a small set, but will cover the natural locations as soon as the government announces relaxation in COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the news regarding the replacement of the title ‘Helen’ with ‘Mili’ are also circulating all over the media.