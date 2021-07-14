Kumail Nanjiani all set to produce and star Homeland Elegies

Famous Pakistani-American comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani is all set to produce an FX limited series which is based on the most promising novels of 2020 called Homeland Elegies.

The story of the book, written by Ayad Akhtar, revolves around the fictional autobiography that covers the fusion of politics, faith and cultures.

According to the sources, Nanjiani is expected to play the role of an American son in a Pakistani immigrant family.

Apart from hosting Comedy Central’s delightful stand-up showcase The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail, Homeland Elegies, is going to be Kumail’s first time lead on small screen.