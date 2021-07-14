Govt developing integrated plan to fix structural issues in energy sector: Gauhar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar has said that the government is developing the first-ever Integrated Energy Plan to address various structural challenges in the energy sector.

The SAPM tweeted this on Tuesday as detailed consultative sessions on the National Electricity Plan started following the National Electricity Policy 2021 recently approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Gauhar tweeted, “We are also developing Pakistan’s first Integrated Energy Plan (Power & Petroleum), including a transmission & distribution expansion plan, to address various structural challenges in the energy sector.”

He said a consumer simply wants uninterrupted and affordable power supply and acceptable quality of service from the utility companies. Earlier last month, the Council of Common Interests (CCI) unanimously approved the National Electricity Policy 2021 to streamline matters related to the power sector.