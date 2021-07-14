The Internet is so confused by Taylor Swift’s doppelgänger

Cleaning her delicates has never been more “Delicate” for this Taylor Swift look-alike.

TikTok user @traumarn13, who goes by Ashley, has gathered more than 100,000 followers on the platform by having the surprising talent of looking exactly like another Nashville resident-curly blonde bangs included.

But last week, Taylor’s twin really puzzled fans when she revealed her unorthodox method for doing laundry.

She posted a TikTok of herself grooving to the beat of “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA, while also pointing out her makeshift washing machine. Ashley wrote onscreen, “How have you been doing your laundry without a washer & dryer?” The bottle of Tide detergent next to her giant bathtub said it all.

“I do not recommend doing 3 loads in one day. Rinse repeat. I am done,” she captioned the video, which was titled, “Living the High Life.”

The nurse explained that washing her clothes this way is “hell,” and we’re gonna guess the journey didn’t bring her heaven.

Needless to say, Swifties were happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time… but mostly confused by her old-school chore choices and uncanny resemblance to the superstar.

In fact, one fan actually had to ask, “wait so youre not taylor swift???” to which she honestly replied, “No I am not.”

Another TikTok user joked, “Wow it’s so nice to see celebrities with everyday problems.” Ashley responded, “Lol I am in no way shape or form, a celebrity,” with a laughing emoji. A third person commented back, “ok Taylor Swift.”

“For a second I couldn’t believe Taylor swift was washing clothes by hand,” laughed yet another fan. “NEVER! Lol,” the influencer told them.