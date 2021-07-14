Chinese college signs MoU with university in Rawalpindi

Shandong Vocational Animal Science and Veterinary College have signed a MoU for cooperation with Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), according to a report published by China Economic Net on Tuesday.

Under the cooperation framework, the two sides shall carry out exchanges of students and teachers for study, internships, training, and research. Joint laboratories shall be established to promote animal husbandry and veterinary medicine on both sides.

The cooperation is expected to introduce some advanced practices in poultry farming and veterinary medicine from China to Pakistan and facilitate mutual learning in teaching and research. Online and offline students and academic exchanges will start in the next semester. Seminars on new veterinary technology are also in the plan. Efforts are being made for mutual recognition of standards on veterinary medicine and food safety.

The college is carrying out anti-pandemic and anti-disease programs in Pakistan in collaboration with some companies under the “Belt and Road” Initiative. For example, under the support of bilateral veterinary enterprises and government authorities, the College is planning to contribute to the construction of the Foot-and-Mouth-Disease-Free (FMD-free) Zone and the Research Center for Healthy Breeding of Livestock and Poultry for joint research, development, registration and promotion of livestock and poultry vaccines and veterinary drugs, and mutual recognition of standards.

A China-Pakistan vocational training center is in the pipeline to carry out skills training for enterprise employees, poverty reduction training for community residents, teachers’ training on vocational education, academic education for students, and vocational education research.

Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR attended the conference. He acknowledged the historical foundation of bilateral cooperation and expressed his anticipation for enhanced collaboration in student exchanges, teachers’ communication, technical training, and teaching resources sharing.