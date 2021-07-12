Lahore court extends Mufti Azizur Rehman’s physical remand

LAHORE: Mufti Azizur Rehman’s physical remand has been extended by the Lahore court for another 14 days.

The Mufti was arrested on charges of sexual assault of a seminary student.

The court ordered police to issue a challan against the defendant as soon as possible.

The police produced the cleric before Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan on completion of his physical remand and requested an extension in the remand for further investigation.

Police brought the alleged rapist in full proof security and with his face covered with clothes. Mufti Aziz has been held for alleged rape of one of his pupils.