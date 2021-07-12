SJC to deliberate over complaints against NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC)) will hold a meeting today to deliberate over the jurisdictional issue to initiate proceedings against the misconduct of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The SJC will take up the complaints filed by Barrister Zafrullah Khan and others in 2019.

Sources told the publication that the SJC will mull over the issue of its jurisdiction over the complaints against the incumbent NAB chief.

In this respect, the report said, a notice has been issued to Attorney General Khalid Javed to assist the Council on whether it can proceed with the misconduct complaint against the NAB chairperson or not.

Under Article 209 of the Constitution, the SJC is headed by the chief justice of Pakistan and two senior most judges of the Supreme Court and two most senior chief justices of high courts are its members.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is the chairperson of the Council, while justices Umer Ata Bandial and Mushir Alam of the Supreme Court, and Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah are its members.