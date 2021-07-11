Naseeruddin Shah discharged from hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah was discharged from hospital late on Wednesday, his son Vivaan confirmed on social media. Vivaan turned to Instagram and posted Naseeruddin Shah’s photo with wife Ratna Pathak Shah and wrote “Back Home” followed by heart and folded hands emojis. The actor’s son further said “He just got discharged today morning.” Naseer was hospitalised last month after being diagnosed with pneumonia. On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the 2020 drama Mee Raqsam.













