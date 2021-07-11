Graana.com and JSM Heights partnering to introduce a luxury housing project in Lahore

Graana.com, a Pakistan’s leading real estate marketing company, has signed a contract regarding real estate residential development project cooperation with JSM Heights (Pvt) Ltd.

Country Sales Head at Graana.com, Mr. Asim Iftikhar and chief executive officer (CEO) JSM Heights (Pvt) Ltd Mr. Ijaz Khan inked the document.

The signing ceremony was held at Lahore, regional headquarter Graana.Com on Saturday, 10 July 2021 and was observed by Director PropSure Taimoor-ul-Haq Abbasi, Mr. Muhammad Nasir Malik, regional sales head Graana.com, Dr. Riaz Khan, chairman board JSM heights (Pvt) Ltd, Mr. Shan Muhammad Anwar director & landowner, Mr. Muhammad Ashraf director JSM, director projects Mr. Sahibzada Imran Ullah, co-partners Mr. Hafiz Waheed Taj, Mr. Mian Asif and officials of both corporate entities.

Group Director Graana.com Mr. Farhan Javed said that providing residential accommodations to the ever-increasing population is the need of the hour and Graana.com, a leading real estate marketing entity will provide support to showcase the upcoming luxury Jinnah Square Residential Apartments project in Lahore.

“ Graana and JSM Heights in joint efforts are bringing the luxury live-in to the lively city Lahore. The mutual understanding between both real estate business entities will open new avenues not only for live-in luxury facilities but also offering lucrative investment opportunities in real estate business.’, He maintained.

The chief executive officer (CEO) JSM Heights (Pvt) Ltd, Mr. Ijaz Khan speaking on this occasion said that company has collaborated with marketing partner Graana.Com to introduce luxurious and yet an affordable unit at Jinnah Square Residential Apartments in Lahore, adding ‘we believe that the project will generate an overwhelming response from investors and potential buyers with cooperation of our partner company Graana’, he said.