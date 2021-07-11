945 Pakistani nationals returned via Torkham border

As per the instruction of National Command and Operation Centre, as many as 945 Pakistani nationals have returned from Afghanistan through Pak-Afghan Torkham Border.

Out of 945 citizens, around 883 were cleared while 30 Pakistani nationals were shifted to quarantine facilities after their COVID-19 result came back positive.

On the directions of district Khyber Deputy Commissioner Masnoor Arshad, the officials of the district administration along with health department and PDMA were present at Jirga Hall, a quarantine facility in Landi Kotal.

All the Pakistani citizens came back in the last 24 hours.