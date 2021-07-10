PM Imran Khan approaches Sindh political leaders to form joint front against PPP ‎

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approached influential political personalities in Sindh to form an anti-PPP alliance in the province to prepare for the next local bodies and general elections.

After a consultation with the political leadership, it has been decided to invite all such political personalities to Islamabad. It has been further planned to establish a Sindh advisory body comprising of PTI leaders from the province and other anti-PPP political leadership in the province.

It emerged that the plan is aimed at bringing all political forces against the PPP-led Sindh government on a single page ahead of the local bodies’ elections and general elections.

The development came days after the former chief minister of Sindh, Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim on July 01 joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a meeting with Imran Khan.

Arbab Ghulam called on the Prime Minister here in Islamabad and announced joining PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that Arbab Ghulam Rahim’s inclusion will help the party in Sindh. It was principally decided in the meeting to work actively to strengthen PTI in Sindh province.

Dr Rahim also urged the prime minister to visit the Sindh areas and focus attention on Sindh province.