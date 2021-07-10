Active monsoon to cause widespread rainfall from weekend: PMD

KARACHI: Various parts of the city witnessed an early morning drizzle on Saturday ahead of the monsoon rain forecast from July 15 to 17.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted moderate first spell of monsoon in Karachi with 10 mm to 22 mm rainfall.

The Met Office has also issued an alert about widespread rainfall in Balochistan including Quetta. Earlier, the PMD had forecasted rain-winds and thundershower in upper and central parts of country from the weekend.

Met Office informed that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate northeastern parts of the country from weekend and under its influence, heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah from Saturday evening or night to Wednesday.

Rain or wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan in southern Punjab, Sibbi, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan in Balochistan, Sukkar, Jaccobabad, Tharparkar, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas in Sindh from Monday evening or night to Wednesday, according to the PMD.

The PMD also warned against likely urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad on Monday and Tuesday.

The three-month monsoon season from July to September will see an unexpected increase in rainfall in the south and north Punjab and Sindh, said the Met Office. The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.