Sharmila Farooqi cherishes Karachi’s beloved breakfast

Whatever climate conditions Karachi may be confronting, the morning meal of ‘Halwa Puri’ is enormously loved in the city.

Pakistan People’s Party chief Sharmila Farooqi ate up the morning meal of ‘Halwa Puri’ and could not contain herself from lauding Karachi’s decision of breakfast.

Likewise, the PPP chief was so intrigued with her morning meal decisions that she posted pictures and recordings on her Twitter account.

Early morning halwa puri by my gracious host Raees at medina halwa puri kharadar. Blessed ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HUG7VZdvwY — Sharmila Sahiba faruqui S.I (@sharmilafaruqi) July 9, 2021

Sharmila’s morning meal consisted of Halwa Puri, a customary yogurt drink known as ‘Lassi’ and some chickpea curry as an afterthought which is broadly known as ‘chholay’.

Sharmila Farooqi had this pleasurable breakfast insight at Madina Halwa Puri House while she was unable to contain herself from saying thanks to the host Raees for the superb experience too.