Salt can be country’s main export: Dawood

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that Pakistan has the second-largest reserves of salt that can be the country’s main export product.

The advisor said this on Thursday while chairing a meeting to discuss issues related to salt industry and export enhancement plans. The meeting was participated by All Pakistan Salt Association (APSA) and senior officers of the Ministry of Commerce. In the deliberations, the president of the association thanked the advisor for receiving them. He was grateful that the Ministry of Commerce is taking a keen interest in export enhancement and supporting every sector and product with potential exports.

During his presentation, the president of the Salt Association informed the meeting that though Pakistan has the second largest reserve of salts in the world, the exports from Pakistan are ranked very low. He was also of the view that due to primitive methods of mining the wastage percentage is very high. While discussing the role of the government, he shared that due to the government’s neglect, the salt industry could not grow.