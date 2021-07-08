French embassy in Pakistan praises Islamic art department at Louvre Museum

In a bid to show France’s positive and delicate picture for Islam, the French consulate in Pakistan Thursday brings the Department of Islamic Art at the Louver Museum into the light.

Taking to Twitter the numerous photos of the Islamic workmanship shown at the Louver Museum, the government office tweeted, “Since 2012 & a presidential decree, the Louvre Museum has had an independent Department of Islamic Art. The collection spans 3 continents. The treasures displayed are an invitation into the fascinating world of the Islamic creativity & excellence.”

2012 سے ایک صدارتی فرمان کی رو سے لووغ عجائب گھر میں اسلامی آرٹ کا ایک خودمختار شعبہ موجود ہے. اس میں تین براعظموں کے مجموعے موجود ہیں جو اسلامی تخلیقی صلاحیتوں اور عظمت کے بیش بہا خزانوں کی دعوت دیتے ہیں@Shafqat_Mahmood @ForeignOfficePk https://t.co/v4cV8nbQJ7 — France in Pakistan (@FranceinPak) July 8, 2021

The international safe haven additionally labeled Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and Foreign Office Pakistan.

The Louver, or the Louver Museum, is the world’s biggest workmanship gallery and a noteworthy landmark in Paris, France, and is most popular for being the home of the Mona Lisa.

Along with the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Louver Museum is home to the biggest assortment of Islamic masterpieces on the planet. The new advancements finished in 2012 incorporated the plan of spaces, where in excess of 3,000 pieces recording Islamic craftsmanship from Spain to India are in plain view.

The principal Islamic craftsman ships entered the Louver when the historical center was established in 1793, and the primary Islamic exhibitions date from 1893. In those days, the favored term was ‘the Muslim expressions’ – a reference not to strict workmanship, but rather to the prevalence of Islam in the Middle East and Africa. The assortment extended extensively in the nineteenth and twentieth hundreds of years, when Paris was at the front line of Orientalism. The Louver’s Islamic craftsman ships were at first introduced in the Department of Decorative Arts prior to joining the Department of Eastern Antiquities, yet after the creation by official pronouncement of an autonomous Department of Islamic Art, they were moved to their present, reasoned design in 2012.

The glass and metal construction was planned by draftsmen Rudy Ricciotti and Mario Bellini and draftsman and display originator Renaud Piérard. It remains in the Cour Visconti, previously an outside patio. Under the brilliant cover, the assortment is spread more than two levels with various lighting impacts.

The upper level unfurls under this remarkable top of undulating metal looking like a gliding shroud, a sand rise, an Islamic lattice work window. Encircled by glass dividers, the works of art are washed in regular light, however the metal construction shields them from the sun’s beams.

A thousand and one astonishing tones and the glimmer of gold and silver vehicle us eastwards – to Córdoba, Cairo, Damascus, Baghdad, Aleppo, Mosul, Istanbul, Isfahan or Agra in India.