Covid-19: 1.9 million likely get first jab of vaccine in Sindh

Karachi: The current undergoing vaccination drive in six divisions of Sindh results 97000 people got vaccinated dose in last 24 hours. Sources revealed that 1.9 million people have got at least one dose of the vaccine in the province. Around 6,45,000 people have got two doses of Covid-19 vaccines in Sindh, according to sources.

10.2 million people of 18 years and above in Karachi are eligible for vaccination. In the ongoing coronavirus vaccination campaign, Karachi division has been taking the lead in Sindh with 18.74 percent of its eligible population being vaccinated for Covid-19 vaccine, sources revealed.

8.69 percent of above 18 years population has got at least one dose of the vaccine in Mirpur Khas. In Hyderabad division 7.8 percent eligible population has got at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, while in Shaheed Benazirabad division 6.46 percent above 18 population has got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, sources verified.

In Sukkur division 5.75 percent and 4.75 percent of the eligible population in Larkana division have got atleast one dose of the vaccine, according to sources. A report stated that around five per cent of Pakistan’s total and 10 pct of its eligible population has got at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the country is still marked as one of the low-ranked countries in the world where pace of vaccination remains very slow.