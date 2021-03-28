Covid 19 spreading rapidly in Landi Kotal

Like other parts of the country Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in Landi Kotal as more than forty patients have been detected corona positive in the last two weeks.

According to the in-charge of Covid-19 center in Landi Kotal, so far 40 corona patients had been recorded in Landi Kotal although all facilities were available to deal with any untoward situation.

He said that on the directions of on-duty doctors in Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) Covid-19 Rapid Testing Device was used to test all suspected patients.

The center in-charge added that if the corona positive patient was considered to be in a stable condition, self- isolation was prescribed with necessary medicines or in case of oxygen saturation deficiency, oxygen was provided. If the condition of the affectees were diagnosed to be critical then the patient was admitted in the ward specialized for them, however no patient had been hospitalized so far,he maintained.

As per information provided by the locals, patients of Covid-19 have increased many times as the majority of the affected persons were reluctant to conduct lab tests. On the other hand according to the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) center Landi Kotal, the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to 175 health staff of headquarter hospital while 128 received second dose. Out of 25 corona first doses reserved for citizens above 60 age, 19 people have been administered.

While regretting the under supply of vaccine, the locals complained that for huge portion of the population above the 60 age of Landi Kotal, only 25 vaccines were provided them

Fazal Rehman, a social worker said that the pandemic was threatening the lives of the senior citizens of their area but the authorities concerned only provided 25 Covid-19 vaccines for thousands of the people. He argued that neglecting the Corona Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) was the main cause of the rapid spreading of the disease.

When contacted, to get his version on the prevalent corona situation in the district, the available number of District Health Officer (DHO) Khyber Dr Tariq Hayat was found powered off.