PMLN to start election campaign in AJK, starting from Muzaffarabad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will lead the party’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif are scheduled to arrive in Muzaffarabad on Thursday.

Their schedule was released by party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The PML-N will hold its next public rally on July 9 in Neelum, where the senior party leadership will deliver a speech, followed by another public rally on July 13 in Kotli.

On July 14, the PML-N will hold a rally in Hajira, followed by two public rallies on July 15 in Baloch town and Palandri.

A public meeting of the party will be held in Mirpur on July 16, Islamgarh on July 17, and Bagh on July 18. On July 19, Abbaspur will host the final public rally.

In addition to the PML-N, Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have also begun their election campaigns in the region.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), has started the second phase of his election campaign on July 5, ahead of the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that he will speak at several public rallies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the July 25 elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met with PTI leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, to discuss the AJK election.

The prime minister will travel to Mirpur on July 12 to address a crowd, according to the schedule.

The premier will speak at a rally in Bagh on July 18 and in Muzaffarabad on July 19.