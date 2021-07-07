Sindh governor has little success in wooing GDA leaders to join PTI

On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sindh has started making inroads into its allied party, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), as after wooing former chief minister Sardar Arbab Ghulam Rahim to join the party, it has now started reaching out to other leaders of the alliance on Wednesday.

Sources confirmed that the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had started meeting GDA leaders more frequently now in order to convince them to join the PTI.

He has also invited former home minister Zulfiqar Mirza to join the party. However, the sources added that Mirza had not given an encouraging response to him.

Similarly, the Sindh governor has also met with Makhdoom Muhsin, son of a senior political figure from Sindh Makhdoom Fazal Hussain, and invited him to join the ruling party.

However, Muhsin clearly told the governor that he was not interested in joining the PTI since it had to its credit not a single project of people’s welfare.