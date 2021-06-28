Sindh Governor seeks lawyers’ input over proposed electoral reforms

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday observed that use of modern technology would be essential for free, fair and transparent elections in the country and asked the lawyers to give their suggestions for electoral reforms.

The Sindh Governor was talking to a 55-member delegation of Lawyers called on him at the Governor’s House here on Monday, a spokesperson of the Governor said.

Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Halim Adil Shaikh was also present on the occasion, said a news release.

Amongst others, the lawyers delegation was represented by Wahab Baloch, Anwar Kamal, Riaz Afandi, Mumtaz Gopang, Ali Palh, Bhagwandas Bheel, Ahsan Razi, Ajmal Solangi, Nasrullah Jalbani, Ashraf Samoon, Nadeem Mangi, Khaleek Ahmed, Syed Ahmed Rashid and Abid Akram, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

The meeting discussed various matters related to legal fraternity, besides, the lawyers apprised the Governor about the problems of their community.

Members of the delegation expressed their concerns relating to rule of law in Sindh.

They cited corrupt, inappropriate and biased behavior of Sindh Police as key issues.

“General human rights violations and cases of violence against women and children are rampant in the Sindh Province”, the delegation added.

The Governor Sindh said the legal fraternity had always played an active and pivotal role in defending democracy and democratic institutions in the country adding that the incumbent government would continue to extend full cooperation and facilities to them in the pursuit of their professional responsibilities.

Imran Ismail stressed that implementation of law should be equal for all segments of the society; and lawyers could play a significant role in this regard. “The present government will ensure that the law is implemented in its true spirit; and there should be no leverage for anyone”, he maintained. The Governor Sindh appreciated the healthy discussion and input of the delegation over the CPEC component of Sindh and urged them to come up in black and white.