Groom’s family throws chilli powder at bride’s side in LHC

LAHORE: The families of a newly wedded couple had a fight inside the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The families were present in the court in a case regarding the couple’s love marriage.

The bride’s family alleged that the groom’s side threw red chili powder on them.

The security at the LHC arrested the woman who threw the red chili powder on her rivals and shifted her to Old Anarkali Police Station.

The security men also seized the woman’s bag which was still full of the red chili powder.

The bride came to record her statement in favour of her groom and to attend the case hearing.