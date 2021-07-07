Sugar price hike in Punjab, wholesale price increased to Rs100 per kg



Sugar prices have reached near Rs 100 per kilogram in wholesale. Sugar mills are being blamed for the recent hike.

The Wholesale Grocers Association said that the per kilogram price of sugar has gone up by Rs4 with a 100-kilogram pack being sold out in the wholesale market at Rs9800.

The retail price of sugar now is Rs 105 to Rs 110 per kilogram.

The wholesale grocers have sought the government’s help in ensuring supply from sugar mills on the price set by the authorities.

“Why are we being asked over hikes in sugar prices?” they said and called for answers in this regard to be sought from sugar mills who are selling the product at higher rates.

The wholesalers also demanded the government to allow private entities to import sugar.

In April 2021, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar claimed that the Punjab government was giving Rs15 per kilogram subsidy on sugar.

Talking to the media, Shahzad Akbar said that sugar will be sold at Rs85 per kilogram across the province from tomorrow. He stated that the government will fix the price as per court orders.

The advisor said that the government will ensure that the sale of the essential commodity at the official rate of Rs 85 per kilogram across the province.