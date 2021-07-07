Jennifer Lopez tells Zane Lowe: I’m super happy… I’ve never been better

Jennifer Lopez said she has “never been better” as she spoke about her latest music release.

The 51-year-old singer and former flame Ben Affleck are back in the headlines almost 20 years since their split after being photographed together on numerous occasions over the last few weeks.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 as she discussed her latest single, Cambia El Paso, she said: “I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK? This is it. I’ve never been better.

“And I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own.

“And I think, once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.

“And I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the good wishes.

“And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

She has released new song Cambia El Paso (meaning “change the step”) with Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.

She told Lowe of the song: “It is about change and it is about taking a step. And it’s like, at once I just advance, just take one step. It doesn’t matter. Right. Left. Whatever. Take a step. When things don’t feel right. When you need to change, Cambia El Paso, that’s it. That’s all you have to do.

“And for me, it resonated, it resonated right now. So it was a great thing. Plus, I also look at when it says dance, dance, dance, dance. To me, because I started as a dancer, to me that represents joy, happiness, life. After my divorce, so many years ago now, but I did a song called Dance Again that I kind of took from Enrique Iglesias. That was his song.

“And I was like, this is my song. You have to let me do this song. And he was like, that’s my song. And I was like, please, it’s my song. I’m telling you. And it just represents happiness to me because I love dancing so much because it’s kind of my first love, it represents joy, happiness, freedom. And so this song is similar in that way, where it says all she wants to do is just dance, dance, dance, dance.”

Actress and singer Lopez and Batman star Affleck, who were christened “Bennifer” by the media, got engaged in 2002 and were one of the most talked about couples in Hollywood before they broke up in 2004.Prior to being photographed recently with Affleck, Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez parted ways, having dated since 2017 and getting engaged in 2019.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children. They divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.