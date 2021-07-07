Five terrorists gunned down in Balochistan

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday said that five terrorists were killed during a security operation in the Hazarganji area of Balochistan. Terrorists fired upon law enforcement agencies and the CTD forces during a security operation carried out at the outskirts of Quetta, confirmed a CTD spokesperson. Five militants were killed when security forces retaliated, said the spokesperson, adding that bodies of the militants had been shifted to a local hospital for identification. He said the law enforcement agencies found weapons and ammunition from the slain militants. Last month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred when terrorists attacked soldiers stationed near Turbat, the ISPR had said. The martyred soldier, Naik Aqeel Abbas, was a resident of village Mehro Peelo in District Chakwal. The militants attacked the troops using small arms, as per the ISPR. “Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti-state forces cannot sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the military’s media wing had said shortly after the incident. “Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives.”













