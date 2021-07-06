Daily Times

Tuesday, July 06, 2021


,

Hareem Shah’s mystery husband not seen on honeymoon in Turkey

Web Desk

Hareem Shah

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah updated fans via her social media accounts by showing that she is in Turkey for her honeymoon.

She is seen roaming the streets wearing a red and white shirt, however, there are no signs of her mystery husband.

Recently, the famous TikToker has made news when she revealed that she has married a PPP leader. Many media outlets linked her with many different leaders to which she uploaded a video on Instagram where she asked people to stop linking her to just anyone.

