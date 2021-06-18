Tiktoker Kashif Zameer arrested in Lahore

LAHORE: Tiktoker Kashif Zameer is once again highlighted in the news, and this time he has been arrested by the Punjab police.

The tiktoker was arrested for tricking the Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, best known for his role as Ertugal.

Zameer has been accused of not paying the actor for work, and cancelling the agreement when Engin’s team demanded money.

The Turkish embassy in Pakistan sent a formal complaint letter to the Punjab Home Department, after which the case was registered against the tiktoker on the direction of the Inspector General of the Police.

According to the FIR, Zameer invited the Turkish star to visit Pakistan and hired him for the shooting of Chaudhary Group brand. Engin was to be the spokesperson of the firm which turned out to be fake.

It has been reported that the accused identified himself as a government official as the police raided his premises.

Another case was registered against the accused for being in possession of a vehicle with a blue emergency light and weapons. The case was registered in Nishtar Colony Police Station.

The tiktoker was previously in the news for having possession of two lions.