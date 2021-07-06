Lahore cleric’s sons granted interim bail by court

LAHORE: Mufti Aziz ur Rehman’s three sons were granted interim bail in a sexual abuse case, by a sessions court on Tuesday.

The court ordered both the defence and the prosecution to present their arguments on the bail pleas on the next hearing.

The investigation officer informed the court that the investigation into Mufti Aziz’s three sons, who are currently incarcerated on judicial remand, had been completed, and that he had received the results of the investigation.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman was sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand on June 28.

The cleric was brought before Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan with his face covered by a piece of cloth, amid tight security.

The officer in charge of the investigation informed the court that the case against the defendant had been closed.

When the magistrate asked if he wanted to say anything, the cleric said he wanted his statement to be recorded.

The court sentenced the defendant to prison and ordered that he be brought before the appropriate court to give his statement.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman has since admitted to sexually abusing a student, as well as harassing him to keep him from making the video viral.

During police questioning, the cleric confirmed the contents of the video showing him and a student, claiming that it was shot by the latter.

“I sexually assaulted him while offering him help in clearing the exams,” he had confessed.

The forensic reports of recorded video of sexual assault has also confirmed that no editing features were found in the visual content the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) confirmed.

“After forensic facial analysis, it was confirmed that the facial features of the victim and the accused named Aziz-ur-Rehman matched the facial features of the persons of interest seen in the videos,”