Torkham border closed due to Covid-19, says Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the worsening situation of COVID-19, the Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan has been closed, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday.

In his tweet, Sheikh Rasheed said, the border crossing has been closed on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

“The Torkham border crossing will remain closed till further orders from the NCOC.”

کرونا وباکے باعث این سی او سی کی جاریکردہ ہدایات کے مطابق،طورخم بارڈر کو آج (6 جولائی) سے ہر طرح کی آمدورفت کے لئے بند کردیا گیا ہے۔1/2 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 6, 2021



Earlier on May 5, Pakistan had sealed its land borders with Iran and Afghanistan over apprehensions regarding the transmission of new variants of the coronavirus to the country.

“The routes to the border have been completely sealed,” border sources had said.

In view of the recommendations of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), competent authorities had taken the decision in order to halt the transfer of new variants of coronavirus from the neighboring countries with revision in the land border management policy.