Covid shutdown: Protestors demand reopening of Torkham border for resumption of economic activity

Laborers in Torkham on Sunday held a protest demonstration for the reopening of Torkham border and resumption of economic activity, at Landi Kotal Bazaar.

It is worth mentioning here that the government suspended Pak-Afghan sharing border, Torkham, for universal crossing on 05,May,2021 due to the spread of corona disease. The protest rally organized at Bacha Khan Chowk, main Landi Kotal Bazaar under the banner of laborers union, Torkham with assistance of Tanzeem-e-Naujowanan-e-Qabail and was attended by large number of daily wagers, political workers, tribal elders and general masses.

Addressing on the occasion speakers including President Laborers union Farman Shinwari,beside district chief of Awami National Party(ANP)Shah Hussain Shinwari,district President Qaumi Watan Party(QWP)Ali Rehman,leader of Tanzeem-e-Naujowanan-e-Qabail Israr Shinwari, tehsil ameer of Jamat-e-Islami(JI)Muhammad Hasan, Maulana Ali Haidar,and others said that economy of ninety percent of local people depends on the Torkham and closing of the border has forced them to starvation.

But since the Covid cases have dropped and national average has turned down, restrictions need to be eased at the border for general crossing they said, adding that the authorities concerned should exempt tribal of additional restrictions at the border and permit the laborers and daily agers to move freely on both sides of the border to earn three time meals for their families.

The tribesmen deserve to avail extra job opportunities from government at Torkham border they have suffered a lot in the last two decades in war of terrorism, they argued.

They threatened that if their grievance is not addressed forthwith, they will have no other option but to initiate an indefinite agitation. At the end the protestors marched in front of Landi Kotal press club where it dispersed peacefully.