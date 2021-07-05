No Honour In Killing…!

The phrase “Honour” implies ‘a phenomenon’ that can increase the admiration and boost the dignity of a “man” in the eyes of society. Killing a girl or a woman coronate a man in the eyes of other society members. Alas! Though we are living in 21st Century but the pseudo norms of saving the name of family still exists.

The prime causes or motives behind these unabated killings are elopement, forced marriages, abusive husbands, being victim of sexual assault or rape, refusal of an arranged marriage, seeking divorce from abusive husband, adultery, alleged illicit relationship etc. Other contributory elements includes, economic issues, preserving family land, allegation against rich person, for taking custody of property of enemy, settlement of family dispute, old enmity etc. In areas of rural Sindh, such killings are very common. Once a woman is labelled as Kari, it authorizes the family members to kill her and the co-accused.

The ‘honour killing’ does have another side. A large number of females are massacred in order to save the share in property and to save the murderer from the punishment females are stigmatized as “kari (the blackened women)”. It is a premeditated homicide of the member of the family in order to restore the family honour.

Thousands of the girls lay their lives in the name of ‘honour’ every year. Amnesty International reports that reason for increase in such like killing is failure of authorities to prevent killings and brining the perpetrators to task. Much of the tribal areas of country are semi-autonomous or are governed by jirga or punchayats, who also validates such killings.

Unless the accused are held responsible for murdering another person, the practice and number cannot be curtailed. The state should become Wali in cases of honour killings where necessary and should not let the parties to compound this crime. The other reasons are weak investigation by police and loopholes in law.

Certain amendments have been introduced in relevant laws by enhancing the punishment, allowing the courts to award punishments on the principle of causing Fasad Fil Ard. The right of Qisas has been waived and the punishment has been increased upto 10 years of imprisonment in case of honour crimes. Even so, due to weak or no implementation no change has been seen.

According to Women Rights Organizations, the concept of women as property is so deeply entrenched in the social, economic and political fabric of the society that Government almost forgets the number of women maimed by their families on daily bases. It is also a great challenge for the law enforcement agencies that in most cases, the killings are presented as suicide or accidental deaths for saving the accused from punishment. The silence over the killings has also played a pivotal role in increasing and supporting this ages old practice of slaying a life in the name of restoring the honour of a family.

Thus, in order to eradicate this heinous crime and to achieve the desired result, a sustained educational reforms and implementation of law in letter and spirit is needed. The fundamental right to life should be unbending, fortified and protected.

Misbah Ghafoor Advocate High Court