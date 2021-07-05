Saba Qamar calls her niece Billie Eilish

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar showed some love for her niece on her birthday through Instagram, calling her Billie Eilish.

The Hindi Medium actor shared a video on her Instagram in which there were several funny clips of her niece and wrote a sweet message for her in the caption.

Saba Qamar wrote, “Happy Birthday To My Brilliant Niece. You have the kindest heart and a sweetness that’s beyond compare. You are a wonder. Keep shining your light and sharing your fire. You have so much to offer this world.”

“Khala loves you mari sasti Billie Eilish,” the actor further added.

Many fans commented their wishes and also mentioned how her niece resembles Saba. One fan even wrote, “When u said sastii Billie Eilish i laughed toooo much,” followed with laughing emojis.