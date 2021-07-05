Sara Ali Khan reveals the simplest way to her heart

Indian actor Sara Ali Khan, who was most recently seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1, has been updating her fans with her life through social media.

With consistent posts on Instagram Sara has been keeping her fans refreshed. As of late the Bollywood actor shared a couple of pictures on Insta that include a few memories from an earlier time.

She wrote in the caption, “Simplest ways to Sara’s heart. Try to guess my favourite part? The rising sun for an early start? Or making chai like it’s an art?”

Many fans commented how beautiful the pictures were and tried their best to guess what is the way to Sara Ali Khan’s heart.