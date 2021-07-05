Gas supply in Punjab, KP to be restored on Wednesday: SNGPL

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has notified the schedule for the restoration of gas supply to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Wednesday. The notification issued by SNGPL stated that the gas supply will be restored to the general industry in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on July 7. It added that the gas supply to the compressed natural gas (CNG) sector will also be restored, besides gas restoration to textile, cement, paper, fertilizers and food industries. A day earlier, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that CNG stations in Sindh will resume their operations from Monday (today) after observing two weeks long closure. According to a spokesperson of SSGC, the CNG stations will reopen across Sindh from 8:00am on 5th of July. Earlier on June 28, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had announced the suspension of gas supply to CNG stations and the non-export sector till July 5 across Sindh. The SSGC spokesperson had said that CNG filling stations in Sindh including the provincial capital Karachi will remain closed till July 5.













