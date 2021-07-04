Imran Khan has destroyed people of Pakistan, says Shahbaz

SWAT: PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday once again criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he left “no stone unturned in destroying the people of Pakistan.”

Shahbaz’s statement came during a jalsa of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) at the Grassy Ground in Mingora, Swat today (Sunday).

Addressing the crowd, Shahbaz said that as against the assumption, all parties within the PDM are united.

Taking a jibe at the PTI-led government, Shahbaz said that it has failed to deliver its promise.

“Imran Khan had said that he would end corruption from the country within 90 days of coming into power, but nothing happened,” said Shahbaz. “The seat of the premier remains empty in the Parliament just like the pockets of the masses.”

He said that ever since Imran Khan took over, the country has been going through “historical poverty.”

‘Rejected’ political tola staging another drama in Swat: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry lashed out at the PDM leadership, saying that the Opposition alliance was staging another drama in Swat today after the failure of the Abu Bachao Movement.

Chaudhry has used the above-mentioned slogan to describe, what he calls, the Opposition parties’ (PPP, PML-N) efforts to seek relief for ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, from accountability.

The minister said that the “characters in this drama” have split already, adding that neither do the parties in the PDM share an ideology nor are they on a shared path or moving towards a common destination.

“Criticising Imran Khan is not sufficient alone. Show the public the programme you have for them,” he added.