PM felicitates KP over free treatment to patients under Sehat Card

Prime Minister Imran Khan has felicitated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for providing free of cost treatment to 250,439 patients under the Sehat Card Plus Programme.

In a tweet on Saturday, the prime minister said, “We are moving towards a Pakistan that was envisioned by our founding fathers Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.”

On June 16, the KP government decided to extend the scope of the Sehat Card Plus scheme to the merged tribal districts of the province in the upcoming budget of the financial year 2021-22. On February 9, Chief Minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan launched the Sehat Card Plus scheme for the entire population of Mardan district.

The provincial government had also announced that it will include the coronavirus vaccination in the Sehat Insaf Card and made all treatments related to the prevailing disease absolutely free.