NAB asks Interpol to apprehend Zardari frontman

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has approached Interpol in a bid to bring back Younus Kidwai, the alleged ‘front man’ of former president Asif Ali Zardari, in a fake accounts case, sources said on Saturday. Kidwai is accused of receiving bribes and kickbacks on the behalf of the former PPP co-chairman. According to NAB, other charges include using construction investment projects as a front for money-laundering. Two fake bank account stamps have also been recovered from his office. Kidwai, who fled to Canada, is also known as Younus Memon. He is a declared absconder in five NAB references. Kidwai is also being booked over Sindh Bank losing Rs 1 billon, embezzling amenity plots, and managing Zardari’s Park Lane accounts. It is pertinent to mention that Kidwai has his own frontman, one of the nine accused in the Omni Group money-laundering case, and who returned Rs600-million worth plots to Karachi Development Authority (KDA) in April 2019. Nadeem turned criminal informant during a NAB interrogation and handed over – to KDA (Karachi Development Authority) officials – the relevant paperwork for plots allocated to a temple and government library. The KDA administration, in a letter sent to the anti-corruption watchdog, confirmed that the accused had submitted stamp papers pertaining to ownership rights of the plots, sources said.













