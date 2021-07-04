Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance mutual cooperation in diverse fields

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to determinedly continue high-level exchanges and enhance mutual cooperation and understanding in diverse fields. The two countries reached an understanding during the inaugural round of Pakistan-Uzbekistan Bilateral Political Consultations held between the two sides.

Both sides exchanged views on the whole gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic and trade, culture, people-to-people exchanges, regional connectivity, defense and security and regional as well as global issues.

They expressed satisfaction on the positive momentum in high-level visits and interactions including the visit of the Uzbek foreign minister to Pakistan and virtual summit between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The two sides discussed progress on Trans-Afghan railway project between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. Body sides underlined the convergence of views in ensuring security, stability and lasting peace in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.