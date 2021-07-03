Hamza Shehbaz given 30 days to give money trail of his assets

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday has given a 30-day deadline to Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and son of party President Shehbaz Sharif to give a money trail of his properties, and has summoned him in the first week of August.

According to reports, considerable progress had been made into ‘money laundering’ of Rs25 billion by the PML-N leader.

The show-cause notice issued to Hamza clearly tells him that in the event of not giving money trail of his properties and investments, the government will have the right to confiscate his properties.

Further, it was reported that the PML-N leader had been asked to give the money trail of 10 kanals of land he owns in Judicial Employees Society, Lahore and has also been directed to give the money trail of plots, 61-71, he owns in provincial capital’s Johar Town locality.

Similarly, the FIA has asked Hamza to give the source of money he spent on buying 250 kanals of land in Chiniot as well as the details of the investment he had done in Ramzan Sugar Mills after 2008.

Likewise, money trail of Sharif Feed Mills, Medina Construction, Madni Trading Company, Sharif Poultry and Sharif Dairy has been demanded from him.

Sources disclosed that the FIA had also asked him to give details of his cars, bank accounts, shares, jewellery, cash and prize bonds.