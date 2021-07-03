LHC’s Justice Malik Shehzad becomes senior-most judge in new seniority list

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a new seniority list where Justice Muhammad Amir Bhatti will be the first senior judge in the seniority of LHC and Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan will be the senior-most judge from July 6 on Saturday.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan is retiring on July 5 and hence seniority of all judges has been increased by one point in the new seniority list.

The number of judges in the new seniority list stood at 49 while 11 posts are vacant. Justice Shujaat Ali Khan will be third in seniority, Justice Ayesha A Malik at fourth, and Justice Shahid Waheed will be at the fifth number while Justice Ali Baqir Najafi will be at sixth position.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan will be at the seventh point and he will join the Lahore High Court’s Executive Committee after the 6th of July. Justice Miss Alia Neelam will be at eighth number, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh will be at 9th place, Justice Chauahdry Muhammad Masood Jahangir at 10th place while Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan will be at 11th place in the seniority list.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza will be 12th in the seniority list, Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi will be at 13th point, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan will be at the 14th place, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan will be at 15th and Justice Masood Abid Naqvi at 16th, Justice Shahid Karim at 17th, Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf at 18th place, Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal at 19th, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem at the 20th place in the seniority list of the LHC judges.