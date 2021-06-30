LHC dismisses government’s plea to vacate stay on Ravi Riverfront

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed the government’s plea to vacate the stay on the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project. The LHC extended the stay order on the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project on Wednesday.

The LHC bench extended the stay order until the next hearing.

The lawyer of the government was given directions to ensure that no work on the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project is carried out in violation of the restraining order, and neither is anyone evicted.

The court has issued notices to Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The bench said that the procedure adopted to acquire the land for the Orange Line Metro Train project proved disastrous.

They also mentioned that an environmental survey is yet to be conducted for the project.

The bench ruled that until a survey is conducted to know the risks and the environmental impact is not foreseen the government cannot acquire the land.

The authorities concerned are directed to appoint an international consultant to review the environmental impacts of the multibillion project.